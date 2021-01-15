How funeral homes, coroner have adjusted with increased COVID-19 cases

There were 668 total deaths across Northeast Georgia Health System’s facilities as of Thursday, Jan. 14, 60 more since Friday, Jan. 8.



Dr. Deepak Aggarwal, the NGHS chief of medical staff, said in an email last week more than 150 COVID-related deaths -- or roughly 25% -- of all the COVID-related deaths seen during the pandemic have come in the past 30 days.

NGHS has had at least 300 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients across its facilities since Jan. 5, with 337 patients recorded Thursday, Jan. 14. There were six days toward the end of 2020 that crested above 300.

Merck said the county’s funeral homes collectively have the cold storage capacity for 10-11 bodies. Matched with the hospital’s capacity, for which he did not have exact numbers, Merck said they have “managed to stay up with it right now.”

Ben Mason, managing partner for Little & Davenport Funeral Home, said the number of services have decreased slightly over the last 30-45 days. He attributed the dip to people being concerned about gathering amid the spiking coronavirus cases.