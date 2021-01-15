How funeral homes, coroner have adjusted with increased COVID-19 cases

Though under control right now, Hall County Coroner Marion Merck said he has been working on plans in recent weeks to expand the county’s ability to store the dead amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Families are making fast decisions on the type of services they want,” Merck said. “We’re not having to delay anything on that, so we’re staying up with it pretty well now. I’m very much concerned about the future, that’s no doubt.”
There were 668 total deaths across Northeast Georgia Health System’s facilities as of Thursday, Jan. 14, 60 more since Friday, Jan. 8.
Dr. Deepak Aggarwal, the NGHS chief of medical staff, said in an email last week more than 150 COVID-related deaths -- or roughly 25% -- of all the COVID-related deaths seen during the pandemic have come in the past 30 days.
NGHS has had at least 300 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients across its facilities since Jan. 5, with 337 patients recorded Thursday, Jan. 14. There were six days toward the end of 2020 that crested above 300.
Merck said the county’s funeral homes collectively have the cold storage capacity for 10-11 bodies. Matched with the hospital’s capacity, for which he did not have exact numbers, Merck said they have “managed to stay up with it right now.”
Ben Mason, managing partner for Little & Davenport Funeral Home, said the number of services have decreased slightly over the last 30-45 days. He attributed the dip to people being concerned about gathering amid the spiking coronavirus cases.
“We have some that don’t even want to come in,” said Hillside Chapel Funeral Home general manager Cindy Butler. “They want to do just the cremation by phone. People are scared to get out, some of them, I guess.”
Butler said they have also seen an increase in the COVID-related deaths in the past few weeks.
Merck said he has contacted the White County coroner, who has more cooler space, about getting permission to use it if need be.
For years, Merck has campaigned and pushed for a county morgue. He said Wednesday, Jan. 13, he has had recent conversations about moving forward with the project.
Merck said he would like to have the morgue that would be in a convenient location for the area’s funeral homes. A morgue is an “assurance that if we were to have some disaster here,” the county could manage the strain.