Northeast Georgia Health System begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to staff

The Northeast Georgia Health System began administering COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday evening to staff members, beginning with Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

The vaccinations, which have been going to frontline health care workers across the country this week, are a first step toward possibly ending the pandemic that has consumed the globe for most of this year.

A second COVID-19 vaccine moved closer to joining the U.S. fight against the pandemic with the endorsement of a panel of experts Thursday. The move paves the way for a final decision by the Food and Drug Administration on emergency use. In a 20-0 vote, FDA advisers agreed that the vaccine's benefits outweighed the risks for those 18 and older. Moderna’s shot provides 94% protection against COVID-19 — similar to the first vaccine approved in the U.S., developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.



The Times has personnel at the hospital and will update with more details soon.

