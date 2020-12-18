BREAKING
Northeast Georgia Health System begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to staff
The Northeast Georgia Health System began administering COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday evening to staff members, beginning with Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
12182020 VACCINE 2.jpg
Staff members at Northeast Georgia Medical Center show off their arms after receiving the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. - photo by Nick Watson

The Northeast Georgia Health System began administering COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday evening to staff members, beginning with Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

The vaccinations, which have been going to frontline health care workers across the country this week, are a first step toward possibly ending the pandemic that has consumed the globe for most of this year.

A second COVID-19 vaccine moved closer to joining the U.S. fight against the pandemic with the endorsement of a panel of experts Thursday. The move paves the way for a final decision by the Food and Drug Administration on emergency use. In a 20-0 vote, FDA advisers agreed that the vaccine's benefits outweighed the risks for those 18 and older. Moderna’s shot provides 94% protection against COVID-19 — similar to the first vaccine approved in the U.S., developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Times has personnel at the hospital and will update with more details soon. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

12182020 VACCINE 1.jpg
Vaccines against COVID-19 are administered to personnel at Northeast Georgia Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. - photo by Nick Watson
