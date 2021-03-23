Here's when you can get a shot at a new UNG mass vaccination site

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.
Starting April 6, people seeking the COVID-19 vaccine can get the shot at the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus.
Hall County officials said Tuesday, March 23, the new mass vaccination site will be at the campus’ Hugh Mills Physical Education Center, at 3820 Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood.
Details were not available Tuesday on how to sign up for the vaccine. More information, including how to sign up, “will be released as it becomes available," a news release said.
“It’s a wonderful thing when we see our community work together in order to protect the health of our citizens,” Hall County Commission Chairman Richard Higgins said in a statement. “Our deep appreciation to the University of North Georgia and District 2 Public Health cannot be overstated. Thank you for your partnership.”
Hall County Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Ramsey said the university had offered the gym and parking area through Aug. 1.
District 2 Public Health Director Dr. Zachary Taylor said all second-dose appointments scheduled now until April 12 will be at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center. Any second-dose appointments after that will be at the UNG campus.
“Increasing the availability of vaccine opportunities is critically important, and we are extremely pleased to partner with Hall County Government and District 2 Public Health to serve as a mass vaccination site for our community,” UNG President Bonita Jacobs said in a statement.