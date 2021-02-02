Chicopee Woods Ag Center added as vaccine site. Here’s when doses will be given

“This move will allow our staff to provide both first and second doses at one location,” District Health Director Dr. Zachary Taylor said. “Having a larger space than the health departments will also give us flexibility to vaccinate more people each day, especially when the vaccine becomes more readily available.”

District 2 Public Health spokesman Dave Palmer said “the alternate sites will provide additional space and parking that we do not have at our health departments.”

Those who want to make an appointment for the vaccine will still need to call the call center at 1-888-426-5073 or register online at www.phdistrict2.org.

The vaccine rollout is still in Phase 1A+, and those eligible to receive the vaccine include: