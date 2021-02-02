Chicopee Woods Ag Center added as vaccine site. Here’s when doses will be given

Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center at 1855 Calvary Church Road has been added as a District 2 Public Health vaccine site effective Feb. 8.
The center is one of several locations added throughout Northeast Georgia as DPH works with “community partners to locate vaccine clinics to larger spaces,” states a press release Monday, Feb. 2.
“This move will allow our staff to provide both first and second doses at one location,” District Health Director Dr. Zachary Taylor said. “Having a larger space than the health departments will also give us flexibility to vaccinate more people each day, especially when the vaccine becomes more readily available.”
District 2 Public Health spokesman Dave Palmer said “the alternate sites will provide additional space and parking that we do not have at our health departments.”
Those who want to make an appointment for the vaccine will still need to call the call center at 1-888-426-5073 or register online at www.phdistrict2.org.
The vaccine rollout is still in Phase 1A+, and those eligible to receive the vaccine include:
Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)
Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
Adults aged 65 and older
Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders