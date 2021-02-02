By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Chicopee Woods Ag Center added as vaccine site. Here’s when doses will be given
01122021 VACCINE 3.jpg
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group's Alix Schnibben loads a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Northeast Georgia Health System Corporate Plaza during the first NGHS vaccine clinic for those 65 and older. - photo by Scott Rogers

Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center at 1855 Calvary Church Road has been added as a District 2 Public Health vaccine site effective Feb. 8.

The center is one of several locations added throughout Northeast Georgia as DPH works with “community partners to locate vaccine clinics to larger spaces,” states a press release Monday, Feb. 2.

“This move will allow our staff to provide both first and second doses at one location,” District Health Director Dr. Zachary Taylor said. “Having a larger space than the health departments will also give us flexibility to vaccinate more people each day, especially when the vaccine becomes more readily available.”

District 2 Public Health spokesman Dave Palmer said “the alternate sites will provide additional space and parking that we do not have at our health departments.”

Those who want to make an appointment for the vaccine will still need to call the call center at 1-888-426-5073 or register online at www.phdistrict2.org.

The vaccine rollout is still in Phase 1A+, and those eligible to receive the vaccine include:

  • Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)

  • Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

  • Adults aged 65 and older 

  • Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders

