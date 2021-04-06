UNG opens mass vaccination site on Gainesville campus

Dave Palmer, District 2 Public Health’s public information officer, said the Pfizer vaccines will be kept at minus 70 degrees. Before administering a dose, he said it is thawed out then mixed with saline, a diluting agent. Once combined, the dose is drawn into a syringe and is only usable for six hours.



“We have to monitor our appointments, and we have to monitor our vaccines so we don’t waste any,” Palmer said. “There’s a process that we go through to make it happen.”

To test the waters on the new clinic’s operation, UNG opened the site to around 400 people on Monday, April 5. People will be able to enter and exit from different sides of the building, limiting overlap among visitors. A bilingual person will be on staff to assist Spanish speakers, if needed. Rows of seats take up a portion of the gym for people to use during the 15-minute post-dose observation period. Emergency staff will be on hand in the case of any adverse reaction to the vaccine.