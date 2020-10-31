What surprise medical billing law taking effect means for you

The first of two major “surprise billing” laws passed by the Georgia legislature earlier this year takes effect Sunday, Nov. 1.



The Surprise Bill Transparency Act requires health insurers to provide consumers with the “health benefit plan surprise bill rating” for in-network hospitals, according to a Sept. 29 letter to insurers from the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire.

Hospitals that are in-network in insurance plans are rated based on “the number of qualified hospital-based specialty group types,” with X marks indicating “the absence of an in-network qualified hospital-based specialty group.”

“Health insurers should be prepared to comply fully” on Nov. 1, the state office says.