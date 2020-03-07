Additional coronavirus cases in Georgia identified

Previous story: Two cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in Georgia, both in Fulton County, and local health care professionals are working to educate the public about the virus.

Dr. Supriya Mannepalli. The global mortality rate of the virus has been about 2 to 2.5%, although risks are higher for elderly patients or those who have other chronic illnesses. More than 80% of coronavirus patients have mild, flu-like symptoms, according to Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, medical director of Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Infectious Disease.

Along with statewide task forces, the Northeast Georgia Health System has convened a local task force to help the medical system prepare should the virus make its way to Hall County and North Georgia.

The coronavirus is also much less common than the flu. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country has seen about 32 to 45 million cases of the flu this season, as of the end of February. There have been 105 coronavirus cases in the U.S. The CDC estimates there have been about 18,000 to 46,00 flu deaths this season, through Feb. 22.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure and can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC recommends calling a health care professional if you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough or difficulty breathing, and have been in contact with a person known to have coronavirus or if you live in or have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread. Keep health care professionals informed about recent travel or contact.

“If you have a fever, don’t go to work and avoid public places. If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, we advise calling your health care provider to describe your symptoms and ask their advice,” Mannepalli said. “If they recommend you leave home for treatment, wear a mask and use hand sanitizer.”

NGPG offers e-visits online if a patient would prefer not to leave their home.

Visiting guidelines for NGHS hospitals are now limited to two visitors at a time for each patient. All visitors must be 12 years old or older, and anyone with respiratory illness symptoms like fever, cough or difficulty breathing is asked to stay home.

The health system is limiting staff’s travel to international areas identified by the CDC.

NGPG offices have not yet seen a significant uptick in visits, Mannepalli said.