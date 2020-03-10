These 2 maps show coronavirus spread, number of cases in US, world The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is depicted in an illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020. - photo by Associated Press Associated Press Updated: March 10, 2020, 11:47 a.m. COPY This map shows coronavirus cases in the United States. It is updated daily. Latest Fulton County schools to close as teacher tests positive, number of Georgia cases grows Infection source for recent Georgia virus patients a mystery Local patient negative for coronavirus What senior and assisted-living communities are doing to guard against coronavirus Regional events