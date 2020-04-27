Kemp highlights increasing COVID-19 cases in Hall amid statewide decline

Hall County’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise as statewide leaders see decreases, Gov. Brian Kemp said during a press briefing Monday.



Kemp said state officials have been monitoring the virus’ effects on the poultry industry, as Georgia, and Gainesville in particular, is a top producer.

State officials are working with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Mexican consulate and Georgia’s insurance commissioner, John King, on the effort. King visited Hall County Monday to speak with poultry industry leaders, Kemp said.

“Over the past few weeks, as other areas of our state have seen reduced transmissions of the virus, the Gainesville area has experienced an increase in cases, and our hospital partners in the area are seeing more hospitalizations,” Kemp said.

Hall has 1,099 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 7 p.m. April 27, according to the Department of Public Health. That’s 532.6 cases per 100,000 residents, which is the highest per capita rate in North Georgia. Those numbers lag behind real time as state epidemiologists work to verify data submitted at the local level. Northeast Georgia Health System reported 1,213 confirmed cases from Hall County in specimens it has submitted for testing. NGHS is treating 141 people with confirmed cases in its hospitals, including 75 at its Gainesville location and 25 in Braselton, according to public hospital data. It has treated and discharged 254 people.

The health system also has noted the increasing cases in Hall and a disproportionate number of Latino residents testing positive. Local health leaders have worked with poultry leaders to address the issue.

NGHS and the nonprofit Good News Clinics also provided free COVID-19 testing April 19, with half of the 300 tests coming back positive.

“What it told us is that half the people that came were positive, and half of the positives were asymptomatic,” Good News Clinics director Liz Coates said. “That was an incredible narrative for the community to have as we begin to loosen restrictions.”

Additional free testing will be offered 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, to low-income and uninsured Hall County residents who are showing symptoms or have been in contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus.

Kemp said people should not be pushing through illness to go to work.

“I think what we’re seeing in Gainesville. … is we have to get the community to buy into this. That community, they’re very hard-working. I’ve worked with them for almost 40 years,” he said. “They are going to go to work unless they just absolutely can’t, and that is their culture of being very hard-working people.”

To help Hall County handle the increase in cases, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is sending a 20-bed unit to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Kemp said the unit will have 10 critical care beds and 10 general hospital beds. It is scheduled to be operational by May 14, Kemp said, a change from the original May 5 opening date.

Kemp said the state had 1,023 critical care beds available statewide Monday. There are about 1,000 ventilators in use statewide, he said, and more than 1,800 available.

Kemp also encouraged those showing symptoms or who have been exposed to be tested for the virus. The Augusta University Health ExpressCare app, available for download on smartphones and online, offers virtual screenings through video visits with a physician. Those physicians can then refer patients for testing, with the nearest site to Hall County at Rock Creek Sports Complex in Dawsonville. Patients can also call 706-721-1852 for the service.

The Department of Public Health also has a testing site in Gainesville, and patients can call the Hall County Health Department at 770-531-5600 for a screening.

Kemp said the Georgia Department of Public Health has tested 32,000 patients since the pandemic began. Last week, 12,000 people were tested, he said, a 64% increase from the previous week.