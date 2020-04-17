Leaders work on outreach as COVID-19 hits Hall's Latino community hard

In Hall County, nearly half of patients testing positive for COVID-19 are Latino, according to data provided to The Times by Northeast Georgia Health System.

According to 2019 census estimates, 29% of Hall County is considered Latino.

NGHS data — which includes tests completed on specimens from NGHS facilities and Longstreet Clinic — shows 49% of COVID-19 cases from Hall County are Latino. Across the entire NGHS service area, which spans most of Northeast Georgia, 30% of cases were identified as Latino, according to the data.

Dr. Antonio Rios, chief physician executive for Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, said a significant number of cases are concentrated in areas with high poverty rates.

“You have people of low socioeconomic and educational status not understanding or having access to the information regarding quarantine, how to clean your house, interaction with family members, etc.,” Rios said.

These families are living paycheck-to-paycheck, often in homes that have multiple generations or families inside, Rios said.

“The Latino community has been hit heavily, and that’s because there are a good number of families that live together,” said Art Gallegos Jr., president of the Latinos Conservative Organization. “There are some families or households, better yet, that are composed of acquaintances or friends who live together and they have to go out or they work, and they don’t have a way to self-quarantine themselves, because they live in a household with a few other people.”

Hispanic Alliance GA Executive Director Vanesa Sarazua - photo by Scott Rogers Hispanic Alliance GA Executive Director Vanesa Sarazua said they are trying to support families who have fallen ill from the disease. One Latino man with six children has been in the intensive care unit, while another Latino mother was hospitalized for eight days and “couldn’t even talk,” Sarazua said.

Hall County is “an essential worker county where food is produced and processed” where many workers in these industries are Latino, Sarazua said.

When discussing the socioeconomic divide, health system spokesman Sean Couch said some workers particularly in industries such as manufacturing and construction are coming home to multi-generational households “where you have the extremely young living with the extremely old.”

“A lot of times, space is an issue,” Couch said.

With certain models predicting a surge in cases in the coming weeks, there could be a greater need for people to find temporary “alternative isolation housing,” Couch said

“Some of our local industries are already talking about how might we identify an area that could serve that way. How might the state be able to assist us with some funding to be able to outfit that or pay for that?” Couch said. “It’s still really early in the conversation. I don’t think anyone knows what it looks like yet, but that’s the type of preparation and thinking that collectively this community is thinking about.”