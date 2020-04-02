Governor issues order detailing shelter-in-place rules

Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.
The governor's office has released the details of the public order to shelter-in-place.
The order compels Georgians to practice social distancing while allowing for travel for several purposes including to purchase food and medicine and allows many businesses to remain open as long they comply with social distancing restrictions. It also defines what businesses must do to protect workers and defines how the order may be enforced.
This story will be updated.