How National Guard members are supporting Northeast Georgia Health System in fight against COVID-19

The Georgia National Guard is gearing up to help the Northeast Georgia Health System in the fight against COVID-19.

Several members of the unit based out of Cumming went through an orientation session Wednesday, April 1. The session included information about NGHS locations, communication methods and key personnel, said Matthew Crumpton, the system’s emergency preparedness manager.

“We’re also working to identify the best ways they can assist at this point, while anticipating those assignments may change as the pandemic evolves,” he said.

Crumpton also said he’s “thankful to have (National Guard members) designated to assist it with our COVID-19 response.”