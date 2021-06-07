Why Inked Pig barbecue restaurant expansion plans are no more





She announced the withdrawal at the Gainesville Historic Preservation Commission meeting Monday night. Applicant Andrew Elliott wasn’t at the June 7 meeting.

The commission voted to accept the withdrawal.

Elliott and fellow co-owner Jimmy Ellis had planned to lease the building next door and connect it to their Gainesville restaurant at 893 Main St. The expansion would have doubled the customer capacity to 120 and allowed for a full bar and lounge space.

They ran into issues at the commission’s May 3 meeting. Heyward Hosch, who used to own the historic building where the improvements were planned, said he had concerns about the project, including that “it could lose its landmark designation” through the changes.