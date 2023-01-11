What’s up with all that grading off Thurmon Tanner Parkway near Atlanta Highway

More industrial growth is taking place on Thurmon Tanner Parkway in Flowery Branch.
An 18-acre site is being graded for Flowery Branch Business Center at 4641 Thurmon Tanner Parkway, just off Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13, across from Contract Lumber.
The site will feature a building up to 200,000 square feet that could accommodate one or two tenants, said Ben Stafford, vice president of new investments for Atlanta-based Pattillo Industrial Real Estate.
No tenants have been named yet, but “this is kind of our marquee site right now in Flowery Branch and Hall County,” he said. “We are seeing an uptick in activity for this site, which has been great.”
Pattillo, which is developing Oakwood South Industrial Park off McEver Road, describes the Flowery Branch development on its website.
“It further extends our investment into (Hall County),” Stafford said.
By February, depending on the weather, “that will be a padded-up site ready for industry,” he said.
Development along Thurmon Tanner and in the Flowery Branch area has been otherwise brisk over the past year.
Huge warehouses/distribution centers are being built south of Pattillo site toward Phil Niekro Boulevard, which leads to Interstate 985. And nearby, a 214,624-square-foot warehouse is being built off McEver Road across from West Hall High School.