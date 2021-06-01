Warehouse development proposed — this time in East Hall

Nearly 350,000 square feet of warehouse space is proposed off Athens Highway/U.S. 129 near Gillsville Highway in East Hall, according to a Hall County planning staff report.
No specific users have been identified yet on the 39-acre site at 2738 Athens Highway. The development would be at the corner of Athens Highway and Wallace Road.
A site plan shows three buildings on the property, but that the applicant, Patton Land Surveying LLC, is seeking “flexibility to adjust these as needed to meet the specific user requirements,” the report states.
Permitted uses would include warehouse/distribution centers, steel fabrication and welding, and multi-tenant space.
The proposal is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, June 7, with Patton seeking rezoning to planned industrial development from agricultural-residential. The land is undeveloped and mostly wooded.
The planning board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for a final decision.
The county planning staff is recommending the project be denied, saying the development would be “inconsistent” with the county’s land use plan “due to the existing development patterns along Athens Highway,” the planning report states.
Large agricultural tracts are mainly near the proposed development, the report says.Patton disagrees. Its application says that with the widening of Athens Highway between Gillsville Highway and Talmo in Jackson County, the road is poised to become a “vital business connection corridor” between Interstates 85 and 985.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Proposed rezoning for 350,000 square feet in warehouse space in East Hall
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, June 7
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville