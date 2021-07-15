Traffic concerns expressed about Hardee’s in Flowery Branch

A traffic impact study may be done at a proposed Hardee’s restaurant off McEver Road in Flowery Branch.
Jeremy Crosby, speaking for JPC Design and Construction LLC, said Thursday, July 15, he would have an engineer look at whether traffic fixes would be needed at the site at 5512 McEver Road, near the G.C. Crow Road/Gainesville Street intersection.
Several Flowery Branch council members expressed traffic concerns Thursday, especially with a townhome complex planned across the road.
The fast-food hamburger restaurant/drive-thru would be in a strip shopping center now anchored by a Chevron gas station/convenience store.
“The pumps will remain, as will the primary structure,” according to a city of Flowery Branch report about the Hardee’s project. “The end unit will be demolished and the restaurant built. The remaining suites will be renovated inside and out. Landscaping will be enhanced and new signage will be installed.”
“The shopping center is looking kind of tired right now,” Crosby told the council.
JPC Design and Construction LLC is asking to rezone the 2-acre site from neighborhood shopping to highway business to allow for the Hardee’s. A public hearing was held Thursday on the request, with no one speaking for or against it.
The restaurant “is acceptable in the designated character area,” the city report states. “A fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru will be supported by the new and upcoming residential homes in the immediate area. Additionally, it will add a missing service to the area which includes residential, sit-down dining, public storage, retail, a car wash, and other proposed and existing commercial uses.
“The addition of the use and the improvement of the site will help to enhance and promote the mixed-use concept of this area.”