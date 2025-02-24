3 developments being built off Phil Niekro Boulevard in Flowery Branch New construction continues Friday Feb. 21, 2025, on the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group clinic along Phil Niekro Boulevard in Flowery Branch. Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is building the new location near Exit 12 of I-985, and NGPG Flowery Branch will be the first practice to move in when the 14,000-square-foot Medical Plaza 1 opens in summer 2025. - photo by Scott Rogers A one time a scenic entrance to downtown Flowery Branch, Phil Niekro Boulevard has become a development hot spot.