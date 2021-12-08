Old Gainesville shopping center could get a transformation

The old Blue Ridge Shopping Center off Shallowford Road in Gainesville may be torn down to make room for an upscale multi-use development, including 385 rental homes.
Atlanta-based Two Capital Partners is looking to transform the site — described in city planning documents as a “dilapidated and functionally obsolete shopping center” — into AVA Shallowford Station.
Plans call for 200 apartments in a four-story building, 100 townhomes and 85 single-family cottages, as well as 17,000 square feet for commercial space.
A development summary calls the project at 610 Shallowford Road a “mixed-use, urban planned development incorporating vibrant, human-scaled living spaces” that would be in a “pedestrian-friendly location.”
The townhomes would vary in size from 1,250 to 1,900 square feet with one-car garages.
Apartments would range from 550 to 1,350 square feet in size, and the cottages, 1,650 to 2,200 square feet with one- and two-car garages.
The development, set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday, Dec. 14, would feature a fitness center and “multiple resort-style saltwater” swimming pools, according to planning documents.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Proposed rezoning to allow for mixed-use development, including 385 rental homes
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14
Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway
Rental rates aren’t mentioned, but planning documents say that “all proposed residential units will be market rate.”
“Our customer tends to be older, more affluent and with higher educational attainment levels than the overall trade area demographic,” according to a document from Two Capital Partners.
The developer couldn’t be reached for comment.
The 25-acre site spans from Shallowford Road near Arby’s restaurant to Skelton Road behind Target. The shopping center once housed a Kroger grocery store and a movie theater, and the site also once served as home of Hall County fairgrounds.
The development also would be on property now occupied by a soccer field, office/ warehouse and a U-Haul dealer.
Access is proposed from three existing driveways off Shallowford Road to serve the commercial, apartments and cottages. One driveway is proposed off Skelton Road serving the townhomes, according to planning documents.