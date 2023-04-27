Inland port updates include when $170 million project will begin, finish

Grading could begin in July on the 104-acre Northeast Georgia Inland Port in northeast Hall County.

“You’ll see trees coming down and dirt being moved in just the next few months, so we’re really excited about that,” said Griff Lynch, the Georgia Ports Authority’s executive director, on Thursday, April 27.

Construction of the Georgia Ports Authority truck terminal could start in January 2024, with the $170 million project’s completion set for July 2026, Lynch said at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors meeting.