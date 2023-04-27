Inland port updates include when $170 million project will begin, finish

Grading could begin in July on the 104-acre Northeast Georgia Inland Port in northeast Hall County.
“You’ll see trees coming down and dirt being moved in just the next few months, so we’re really excited about that,” said Griff Lynch, the Georgia Ports Authority’s executive director, on Thursday, April 27.
Construction of the Georgia Ports Authority truck terminal could start in January 2024, with the $170 million project’s completion set for July 2026, Lynch said at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors meeting.
The terminal has been anticipated for years, as the authority worked to secure funding and permits for the site in Gateway Industrial Centre off White Sulphur Road at Ga. 365.
The site is expected to provide a direct shipping corridor to and from Savannah’s harbor by way of a 324-mile freight rail service.
The authority is estimating 60,000 containers to flow through the electricity-powered terminal in the first year of operation, but the terminal will have a yearly capacity of 200,000 containers, Lynch said.
About 20 people will be hired locally for the terminal.
“We will bring them to Savannah, we will train them, we will show them to work the equipment,” Lynch said.
The terminal will have instant customers, such as neighboring Kubota Manufacturing of America, but otherwise, “projects like this bring economic development,” he said. “They’ll bring more manufacturing, more distribution.”
Many residents fear it will bring more traffic, as well.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is conducting a traffic study of Ga. 365 in the area around the inland port. The study area will run 16 miles from Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville to Belton Bridge Road near Lula.
Hall County has a couple of road projects in the works it hopes will ease some traffic issues, including improvements to White Sulphur Road and Cagle Road.