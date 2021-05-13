How inland port, auto parts company will benefit from same piece of land

An auto parts company and the Georgia Ports Authority will be taking advantage of the same piece of property in an agreement approved Wednesday, May 12, by the Gainesville and Hall County Development Authority.
Auto Metal Direct, a distributor of classic car body parts, is looking to expand across from its plant at 3348 Gateway Centre Parkway in the Gateway Industrial Centre off Ga. 365 in northeast Hall.
Per the agreement, as the company grades for the new operation, dirt from the 25.6-acre site will be used as part of the development of the adjacent Northeast Georgia Inland Port.
“It will be a win-win for everybody,” said Tread Syfan, attorney for the development authority.
The Georgia Ports Authority is planning a 104-acre, $100 million cargo terminal off White Sulphur Road near Ga. 365. Initially, some 60,000 containers per year could arrive at Hall’s inland port.
To move the project forward, the ports authority had planned to seek federal Department of Transportation funding, said James C. McCurry Jr., the authority’s chief administrative officer, in an interview earlier this year.
“If we are successful with the grant, we ought to be able to have sufficient funds to get started with the actual construction and see this operational, hopefully, in a couple of years,” he said.