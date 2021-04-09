Hall objects to Buford warehouse again, but for different reason

On March 25, when the Hall County Board of Commissioners objected to a proposal to annex property on 6533 McEver Road into Buford for 400,000 square feet of warehouse space -- the objection was on the basis of a procedural issue.
According to county documents, CA-Ventures’ application for the proposed annexation — which would have placed two distribution facilities on 34 acres in South Hall — was dated on Jan. 20, but the city of Buford’s notice for the proposed annexation came on Feb. 10.
The county claimed the City of Buford’s notice of annexation was not “properly served.”
The application was withdrawn and refiled, appearing on the board’s April 8 voting meeting agenda.
Thursday the commissioners voted to object to the proposal on the basis that the proposal would create an unincorporated island inconsistent with the County's Land Use Plan and existing zoning.
The firm is also is seeking rezoning to light industrial from agricultural-residential, and the county states the rezoning would pose a “significant increase and burden on county’s infrastructure.”
Additionally, the county states that aerial photos of the surrounding area of the 6533 McEver parcel indicate that there are no buildings that compare to the size of the proposed warehouse facilities.