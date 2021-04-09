Hall objects to Buford warehouse again, but for different reason

On March 25, when the Hall County Board of Commissioners objected to a proposal to annex property on 6533 McEver Road into Buford for 400,000 square feet of warehouse space -- the objection was on the basis of a procedural issue.

According to county documents, CA-Ventures’ application for the proposed annexation — which would have placed two distribution facilities on 34 acres in South Hall — was dated on Jan. 20, but the city of Buford’s notice for the proposed annexation came on Feb. 10.