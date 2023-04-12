Hall County expected to block Flowery Branch annexation

The Hall County Commission is expected to block an annexation by the city of Flowery Branch on 15 acres on Jim Crow Road Thursday, April 13.
Property owner Shadow Stone Partners LLC has sought to annex 14.3 acres at 5704 Jim Crow Road for the purpose of rezoning the property from Hall County agricultural-residential to Flowery Branch planned unit development.
“The grounds for the objection are that the proposed rezoning from the county’s agricultural-residential 3 classification to Flowery Branch’s planned unit development classification would increase the allowed density from 1.0 units per acre to 3.43 units per acre,” County Attorney Bill Linkous told commissioners at Monday’s work session.
The proposed rezoning, if permitted, would increase both infrastructure cost and the intensity of allowed-use of the property, as well as “violate (Hall) County’s future land use map,” according to Linkous.
The latest annexation attempt by Flowery Branch was submitted prior to the recent decision by the city to enact a 90-day moratorium on annexation, rezoning and conditional use requests.
The item will go before commissioners for consideration at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Hall County Government Center.
Flowery Branch city officials could not be reached for comment.