'Everyone's moving out': Steep rents, home prices making housing unaffordable for some area residents

For the past four years, 28-year-old Daniel Halteman has rented an apartment at Pines of Lanier in Gainesville.

It’s not exactly a picture of luxury, he said, but his 500-square-foot loft was affordable, and as a bachelor, he didn’t need much more.

“I’m a single guy, so it didn't really bother me that it's not the nicest area,” he said.

But now he’s moving out — not because he wants to necessarily, but because the landlord is jacking up monthly rents following what he and others described as only meager renovations, like painting the buildings white, repaving the parking lot, upgrading the cabinetry and installing black appliances.

Halteman, who works as a video producer at Free Chapel, expected his rent to go up, perhaps by a couple hundred dollars, but he was stunned when he received his three-month renewal notice.