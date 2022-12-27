‘We’ll be dancing in Gainesville soon.’ Tavern, music hall nearing completion in downtown Gainesville

Some boots were made for stomping, and they’ll soon be scuffing up the dance floor in downtown Gainesville as Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern and Boot Barn Hall nears completion at 312 Jesse Jewell Parkway.
“We’ll be dancing in Gainesville soon,” said Bob Mudd, president and chief operating officer of Notes Live Development Co., the parent company of the restaurant and music hall.
The restaurant is slated to open in late April or early May, with the music to follow shortly thereafter “to eliminate any risk of booking artists and having construction delays,” according to Mudd.
Daily purveyors of American breakfast, lunch and dinner fare, the forthcoming Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern is staged to house the largest smoker in northern Georgia, according to Mudd, offering a variety of options from “the pit” — including brisket, smoked sausage, baby back ribs, smoked pulled chicken and mustard glazed pulled pork.
For carnivores stumped by such a decision, there’s the Bourbon Brothers Classic Sampler: 1 pound each of pulled chicken and pulled pork, a half pound of brisket, a link of andouille and polish hot sausage and choice of four sides served alongside honey jalapeno cornbread and whipped honey butter — “a feast to share,” according to the menu.
The tavern also offers appetizers like crispy fried pickles and bacon mac and cheese egg rolls, salads and chili, while its entrees run the gamut from bacon-wrapped meatloaf, bourbon glazed salmon — caught fresh and flown in daily, according to Mudd — shrimp and grits, chicken fried steak and jambalaya.
But perhaps the most popular menu offerings amongst patrons of Bourbon Brothers’ Colorado Springs flagship are those served during brunch hours on Saturday and Sunday. Available in Gainesville once the tables are set, the menu includes $20 bottomless cocktails, build-your-own omelets, eggs benedict, biscuits and gravy and chicken fried steak and eggs.
The 8,000-square-foot restaurant boasts a rooftop patio and second-floor bourbon bar designed to convey the same sensation as an intimate speakeasy.
On the main level, a full service bar with retractable windows is designed to open to an 8,000-square-foot patio equipped with four estate fireplaces in addition to a small music stage aimed to host live entertainment “probably nine months out of the year,” Mudd said.
Based in Colorado Springs, the Gainesville tavern and music hall are the company’s second to grace the United States. A third location is slated to break ground in early 2023 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with additional locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Oklahoma City to be announced within the next 90 days, according to Mudd.
Drawing inspiration from the architecture of Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. in downtown Louisville, Mudd’s hometown, the venue in downtown Gainesville is designed “to replicate the era of the original square,” which was substantially damaged in the tornado of 1936.
“A lot of the architecture reflects that time period,” he said. “I was really keen on making sure we were replicating the look and the feel of the old downtown square. I’m super pleased with how that’s turned out.”
Inside the 18,000-square-foot Boot Barn Hall sharing the 1.7-acre property, Mudd anticipates hosting two ticketed shows each week in addition to corporate and private events.
The space, which will be complete with an oak dance floor, is designed to hold 500 seated guests around 5-foot by 5-foot tables on the floor and mezzanine wrapping around the hall, or 1,400 general admission guests.
An agreement between the city and Boot Barn Hall’s parent company affords the city the right to use the hall 12 times a year for the next 15 years, which Mudd sees as a valuable asset to large city-sponsored fishing and rowing events, which often lack ample space for opening and closing ceremonies.
In terms of musical talent, the venue will likely focus on ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s rock and country genres much like its sister location in Colorado Springs, but could handle “anything from jazz ensembles (to) performing arts,” according to Mudd.
The stage in Colorado Springs — which is “harder to program than Gainesville,” Mudd said, owing to the latter’s upper hand in its proximity to Nashville and Atlanta — has hosted headliners like Randy Travis, Shenandoah, Diamond Rio, The Bellamy Brothers and Atlanta Rhythm Section.
“It is going to be one of the best live music venues, I think, in the southeast United States,” Mudd said. “If you look at live entertainment on a scale that we’re going to bring it, you have to go all the way to the North Carolina line or you’ve got to go to Atlanta. We’re going to be bringing talent here that people are used to listening to on the radio or driving to Atlanta to see, and we’re going to do it at a price point and in an environment that’s very comfortable. Most of these tables will be full an hour and a half before the show starts.”
According to Mudd, Notes Live maintains a positive relationship with the leadership of the neighbor Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center, and a few “mutually beneficial” events are on the table.
“We’ve talked about possibilities with the city including shutting down some roads and hosting entire weekend music festivals where you might put a marquee act there (on the grounds of the arts center) and have some other things going on here,” Mudd said.
While unquestionably steered by a love for music, the ethos of Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern and Boot Barn Hall are deeper than just housing good tunes.
“We love music, but it’s more about having a gathering place for people to do life together,” Mudd said. “We want to create a place that’s about family, that’s about friends, that kind of lowers the tone of everything that we’re in today and finds common ground for people just to enjoy each other’s company. And music’s a great way to do that. You don’t see many arguments when you’ve got good music and good food.”
Mudd added he hopes the tavern and music hall are viewed as an asset to the city of Gainesville, “that it’s a place they know they can go and find friends and a warm, inviting place to enjoy great food and maybe a cocktail if they want to, and for that to be the case for many years to come.”
As for Notes Live’s founder, chairman and CEO JW Roth, he looks forward to welcoming Georgia friends for food and entertainment soon.
“We are super excited for our expansion into Gainesville and are grateful for the way the city has received us with open arms,” the founder said. “Our team is working hard to prepare for the opening of Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern and lining up great, national touring artists to entertain at Boot Barn Hall.”