‘We’ll be dancing in Gainesville soon.’ Tavern, music hall nearing completion in downtown Gainesville

Based in Colorado Springs, the Gainesville tavern and music hall are the company’s second to grace the United States. A third location is slated to break ground in early 2023 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with additional locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Oklahoma City to be announced within the next 90 days, according to Mudd.



Drawing inspiration from the architecture of Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. in downtown Louisville, Mudd’s hometown, the venue in downtown Gainesville is designed “to replicate the era of the original square,” which was substantially damaged in the tornado of 1936.



“A lot of the architecture reflects that time period,” he said. “I was really keen on making sure we were replicating the look and the feel of the old downtown square. I’m super pleased with how that’s turned out.”

Inside the 18,000-square-foot Boot Barn Hall sharing the 1.7-acre property, Mudd anticipates hosting two ticketed shows each week in addition to corporate and private events.

The space, which will be complete with an oak dance floor, is designed to hold 500 seated guests around 5-foot by 5-foot tables on the floor and mezzanine wrapping around the hall, or 1,400 general admission guests.

An agreement between the city and Boot Barn Hall’s parent company affords the city the right to use the hall 12 times a year for the next 15 years, which Mudd sees as a valuable asset to large city-sponsored fishing and rowing events, which often lack ample space for opening and closing ceremonies.

In terms of musical talent, the venue will likely focus on ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s rock and country genres much like its sister location in Colorado Springs, but could handle “anything from jazz ensembles (to) performing arts,” according to Mudd.

The stage in Colorado Springs — which is “harder to program than Gainesville,” Mudd said, owing to the latter’s upper hand in its proximity to Nashville and Atlanta — has hosted headliners like Randy Travis, Shenandoah, Diamond Rio, The Bellamy Brothers and Atlanta Rhythm Section.

“It is going to be one of the best live music venues, I think, in the southeast United States,” Mudd said. “If you look at live entertainment on a scale that we’re going to bring it, you have to go all the way to the North Carolina line or you’ve got to go to Atlanta. We’re going to be bringing talent here that people are used to listening to on the radio or driving to Atlanta to see, and we’re going to do it at a price point and in an environment that’s very comfortable. Most of these tables will be full an hour and a half before the show starts.”