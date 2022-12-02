All that clearing off Spout Springs Road? It’s for homes and more homes

Grading for more 500 new homes has taken off along Spout Springs Road in South Hall.

Land is being cleared at 6863 Spout Springs Road and 6803 Spout Springs Road, south of Union Circle and across from Lancaster subdivision, for 265 single-family detached homes and 100 townhomes.

The Peachtree-based McKinley Homes development was originally planned for 393 homes but was whittled down to 365 last year by the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

Also proposed is 20,000 square feet in commercial space that would “be an integral part of the community and provide an opportunity to create a neat, walkable neighborhood retail area for our residents and nearby communities,” Bill Schmidt, McKinley’s vice president of land acquisition, has said.

“We see the commercial and adjacent residential working together to provide a walkable, active ‘town center’ feeling for our residents.”

In addition to 67 acres of open space, the subdivision would have an amenity area that would include a swimming pool, cabana, dog park, pocket parks and trails, Schmidt said.

Other details, including when the development might be completed, weren’t available as of Friday, Dec. 2.

Farther south on Spout Springs, a Pulte development, Bailey Farms, is under construction, said Randi Doveton, Hall County’s planning director.

The 140-home subdivision at 7013, 7095 and 7099 Spout Springs Road was originally planned to connect with Reunion subdivision. After heavy opposition from residents, the Hall County Board of Commissioners voted to approve it but with conditions that would prevent the connection.

The development also is required to have its own amenities, including pickle ball courts and a pocket park.

Other developments are planned on Spout Springs Road, including 225 townhomes at 7285 Spout Springs Road and a 58-unit single-family rental community at 6804 Spout Springs Road.

Updates on those developments weren’t available.

If all are built, at a total of 788 homes, they would have at least one thing in common: They are on a segment of Spout Springs Road that’s scheduled to be widened from two to four lanes but doesn’t have funding yet.

They are all south of Union Circle, where the first phase of Spout Springs’ widening ends. The first phase, which begins at Hog Mountain Road with work being done also at Interstate 985’s Exit 12, was slated for an Oct. 31 completion but now is expected to be done by the end of December.

The second phase, running from Union Circle to Thompson Mill Road in Braselton, is scheduled for right of way acquisition later this year, but funding for construction hasn’t been determined.