$700 million and other big numbers in Greater Hall Chamber’s year-end review

Hall County saw a booming economy in 2022, with 15 new and expanding firms projected to add 1,400 new jobs and $700 million in new capital investment.

The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Development Council is reporting those numbers, among other data and information in its year-end review.

“This year’s capital investment is the highest on record for Gainesville-Hall County’s EDC and more than double the previous record investment year in 2015 of $330 million,” according to a chamber press release this week.