What's being done to Gainesville's old city hall building

Gainesville’s historic City Hall building will soon get $900,000 worth of renovations to open up its main floor.



The old city hall, located at 117 Jesse Jewell Parkway, will get a similar investment as the Gainesville Civic Center received for its renovations earlier this year, which cost $1.2 million. The money to cover design and construction costs on old city hall will come from SPLOST money, a one penny sales tax used for capital projects, City Manager Bryan Lackey said during Gainesville City Council’s work session Thursday, Sept. 30.