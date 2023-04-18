Lula councilman resigns, citing new job

Chip Horst has stepped down from Lula City Council five months into his term.

The announcement was made by Mayor Joe Thomas at Lula’s regular meeting Monday.

Horst, who didn’t attend Monday’s meeting, said on Tuesday that a new job opportunity is what spurred his decision to resign.

“When I ran for office…I worked a nine-to-five job, which made it very easy for me to make all of the council meetings and committee meetings,” Horst said. “I have since changed employers and my hours are much longer into the evening, making it difficult to make these meetings.”

“My continued service with the city will create a hardship for my current employer,” he said. “For this reason, I have decided to resign from my position as District 5 councilman. It has been a pleasure serving the citizens of Lula for the short time that I’ve been in office.”

Horst was elected to Lula’s District 5 seat in a special election and sworn in alongside Councilman Tony Cornett last November.

District 5 is one of three council seats up for election in November.

Candidates can qualify for the upcoming election Aug. 21-23 at Lula CIty Hall. The qualifying fee is $100.