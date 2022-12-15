Sexual harassment? Misunderstanding? Lula councilman investigated after hug, remarks about female employee

A Lula city employee said Councilman Gene Bramlett uttered an inappropriate comment about her rear end while he was at City Hall, according to an outside investigation.

Bramlett has also faced scrutiny over alleged unwanted physical contact with the female employee, whose name was omitted from the investigation based on the nature of the complaint.

In accordance with Lula’s policy on sexual harassment complaints, City Attorney Joey Homan again requested the services of independent investigator Michael Rundles, of Southern Professional Investigations, to investigate the complaint.

Bramlett has denied accusations that he made the remark, which he’s called a “misunderstanding.”

The latest 21-page report came at a cost of more than $6,000 and marks the second investigation the retired GBI agent has conducted in Lula, resulting in costs of more than $10,000 in investigative services in the last six months.

As a result of the investigation Lula’s City Council and the mayor will take Georgia Municipal Association training seminars to inform them of proper and appropriate behavior as elected members of government – a recommendation Rundles made in his report.

“...I find and conclude that it would be desirable mayor and council receive the same (sexual harassment) training as (the city) requires of employees,” the report states.

A side hug caught on camera

The investigation shows that Bramlett was picking up city documents when he allegedly made the comment.

“(Employee) stated Bramlett picked up ordinances he had requested through his attorney using an open records request (at City Hall),” the report states. “...she stated she told Bramlett she had written up a paper to have him sign to show he had received all his documents and it was to cover [their] butts. She stated Bramlett said ‘it looks like your butt is pretty much covered.”

Bramlett allegedly made the comment as he followed the employee back to the front office at City Hall, according to the report, causing her discomfort as he walked behind her when he said it.

“Investigator asked (the employee) how it affected her. She stated it made her feel uncomfortable,” the report said. “...she stated she felt like him being behind her (when) he made the comment made her think, ‘Is he looking at my butt?’”

The report states that Bramlett engaged in uninvited physical contact with the employee prior to the remark – all of which was captured on video cameras inside the chamber.

“Bramlett walked up to (the employee) and placed his right arm around her shoulder and appeared to pull her toward him,” Rundles’ report states. “The embrace lasted three seconds…Bramlett turned to his left with his hands spaced out and appeared to freeze as he looked in the direction of the camera. It lasted four seconds.”

Rundles noted in a final summary of the report that the physical interaction Bramlett had with the employee – which wasn’t what prompted the initial complaint – was of particular concern. The summary also states that “no action is warranted” against Bramlett.

“Although I have concluded that no action is warranted as a result of the substance of the initial complaint…the video depicts what is sometimes referred to as a side hug,” Rundles states in the summary. “...in today’s world, and in the context of the current state of the law applying to sexual harassment in the workplace, a side hug is an inappropriate and potentially dangerous way for two persons who have different roles in the organization to greet each other.”

Bramlett, who at first refused to discuss the allegations without a subpoena and his attorney present, ultimately agreed to an in-person interview with Rundles on Oct. 23 at the councilman’s home. When Rundles arrived, he “observed an audio/video recording device on Bramlett’s shirt pocket.” Rundles then retrieved an audio recorder from his vehicle before proceeding.

During the interview, Bramlett repeatedly denies making the comment. Rundles notes in the report that the incident was recorded by cameras at City Hall, though audio wasn’t included in the video footage, giving investigators no way to substantiate whether Bramlett made the comment.

“Bramlett stated he didn’t recall saying it…that was something he normally wouldn’t say,” the report states. “Bramlett said it would be out of line. (Bramlett) stated he didn’t believe he said it, but if it was on the video, so be it.”

Bramlett, who denied his gaze was on the employee’s rear end as she escorted him toward the front office, tells Rundles in the report that “he could have been looking at anything, he wasn’t looking at her.”

Additional statements made in the report indicate that while no one else on council physically embraces employees as a form of greeting, Bramlett had allegedly exhibited similar behavior in the past.

“Investigator asked (employee) if Bramlett had ever hugged her in the past – she stated yes. She stated there were times when Bramlett would come to the office and he hugged (her) like a greeting,” the report reads. “...investigator asked (employee) if any other council members or the mayor greeted them in the same fashion – she stated no.”