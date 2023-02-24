Lula City Council approves water fee increase on future developments

The idea, City Manager Dennis Bergin explained to council Monday, is to “stay ahead of (the) cost of replacement.”

“It doesn’t matter what we paid for yesterday, it matters what it will cost to replace it tomorrow,” he said.

Bergin remains confident that higher rates, driven by a 2021 water/sewer rate study that “looked at the capital components and investments as well as system development charges,” won’t turn away future developers.

He described rates of other municipalities in the area as “comparable” to the ones passed Monday. Pointing to eventual upgrades Lula’s system will likely require, he stressed the need to boost that capital now, rather than after growth and a larger population reaches the city and such improvements become unaffordable.

“In comparison to other communities, we’re probably the middle of the road,” Bergin said. “...this is a cost everybody’s experiencing – it’s all about capital, so it’s material. A lot of our system is gravity-fed, versus pump stations. If you start throwing in pump stations for a location, that can be as much as $800,000…the problem for a lot of communities is they may have a wastewater treatment plant that’s 40 years old, and when they have to upgrade it, it’s sticker shock.”

In Gainesville, which serves a much larger number of water/sewer customers, the rates for developers is $2,850 for a ¾-inch meter size to connect to water and $4,577 to connect to wastewater for that same meter size.

Connection fees in the City of Baldwin, similar in population to Lula with a population of 3,755, are $1,050 for water and $3,125 for sewer for ¾-inch meter sizes.

Bergin said the rate hikes only will apply to newcomers and not current customers, and that the majority of these fees are paid by developers, who’ll shoulder the burden of infrastructure upkeep, instead of residents.

“The existing rate payers – it won’t affect them,” he said. “It’s only the new customers, and they’re only going to be paying a portion of what the actual cost is.”

Councilwoman Denise Shockley explained the logic behind her vote to approve the item, stating that the rate increase will cover infrastructure costs that otherwise would be levied on homeowners as additional taxes.

“…we have to make sure we are covering our costs,” she said. “Unfortunately, when (infrastructure costs) increase for us, we have to pass that increase along.”