How Flowery Branch hopes to pay for $3.1 million downtown park, trails

Update: Flowery Branch was not chosen as one of the cities in Georgia to receive funding. A total of nine communities received Rural Downtown Redevelopment Grants.
A proposed new park and downtown pedestrian trail in Flowery Branch may get funding help from the state.
Flowery Branch is seeking a $2.8 million grant for the project, estimated to cost $3.1 million. The South Hall city would pay the difference, $314,834.
The park would be on a lot off Church Street, between West Chestnut and Spring streets, near Flowery Branch City Hall. The lot is empty except for trees.
The multi-use trail would connect neighborhoods to the downtown area.
“The investment … will yield additional amenities for residents and guests,” states a city document about the project. “Specifically, the Chestnut Street City Park will provide green space and recreational amenities to complement the Phase 1 redevelopment project.”
A first phase of downtown improvements are near completion, including a pavilion that would house the farmer’s market, additional downtown parking and an amphitheater off Church Street.
“In addition to providing a healthy, recreational amenity, the multi-use trails will provide an alternative means of transportation to Old Town for Flowery Branch residents, providing a solution to the limited parking issues,” the city says.
The downtown area has long been referred to as Old Town.
The city is seeking funding through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Rural Downtown Redevelopment Grant Program.
“It is competitive in that the state only has so much money and only selected communities will get the grant,” City Manager Tonya Parrish said.
If the city doesn’t get the funding, the park will remain in phase two plans.
“We will be analyzing the trails and where they will fit within projects,” she said. “Hopefully, we will be able to get a grant for pieces of this and other projects too.”
The new park, if the grant is awarded, will be completed within a year, Parrish said.