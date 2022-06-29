How Flowery Branch hopes to pay for $3.1 million downtown park, trails

A proposed new park and downtown pedestrian trail in Flowery Branch may get funding help from the state.

Flowery Branch is seeking a $2.8 million grant for the project, estimated to cost $3.1 million. The South Hall city would pay the difference, $314,834.

The park would be on a lot off Church Street, between West Chestnut and Spring streets, near Flowery Branch City Hall. The lot is empty except for trees.

The multi-use trail would connect neighborhoods to the downtown area.

“The investment … will yield additional amenities for residents and guests,” states a city document about the project. “Specifically, the Chestnut Street City Park will provide green space and recreational amenities to complement the Phase 1 redevelopment project.”