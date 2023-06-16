Here’s what’s in Lula’s FY 2024 budget

Next week, Lula City Council will look to approve of a $1.7 million budget — an 14% increase from the previous fiscal year.

A current draft of the proposed budget, composed of general and utility funds, shows the largest sources of revenue in Local Option Sales Tax ($688,800), solid waste collection ($225,000), premium taxes ($247,000), administration fees from utilities ($124,232) and motor vehicle taxes from Hall and Banks counties ($77,000).