Here’s what’s in Lula’s FY 2024 budget

Next week, Lula City Council will look to approve of a $1.7 million budget — an 14% increase from the previous fiscal year.
A current draft of the proposed budget, composed of general and utility funds, shows the largest sources of revenue in Local Option Sales Tax ($688,800), solid waste collection ($225,000), premium taxes ($247,000), administration fees from utilities ($124,232) and motor vehicle taxes from Hall and Banks counties ($77,000).
Lula is unique in that the city’s residents don’t pay property taxes. Instead, city operations are funded entirely by sales tax funds like Local Option Sales Tax and Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
“The economy hasn’t affected our revenue with regard to (sales tax) in Banks County and Hall County,” City Manager Dennis Bergin said. “Overall, (revenue) continues to climb in volume. These are all projections … but we’re doing all that without property taxes.”
Highest anticipated expenditures include the city’s administrative staff ($350,110), city staff salaries ($267,547), water/sewer staff salaries ($213,654) and health insurance ($100,320). The city’s legal fees add up to $79,200 — though it was only previously budgeted at $39,000.
In 2022, the city paid more than $10,000 to an outside investigator to conduct two separate investigations — one into the city’s code enforcement office and another into allegations of sexual harassment.
The code enforcement officer was exonerated in the former incident.
Bergin said the current draft of the proposed budget anticipates a pay raise of up to $2 an hour for city employees, pending council approval, as well as a new position of an assistant city manager in the amount of $88,000.
“Part of that is health insurance, part of that is life insurance,” Bergin said.
An assistant city manager position, he added, “was (budgeted) last year, but (council) didn’t act on it, so it’s on there for this year.”
Council members will consider adoption of the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget at 7 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Lula City Hall.