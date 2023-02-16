Hall County completes energy, infrastructure upgrades at Government Center

After 18 months, Hall County has finished a series of energy-focused improvements to the Government Center on Browns Bridge Road, county spokesperson Sarah Crowe announced Thursday. Total cost of the upgrades came out at $9.5 million, funded through SPLOST VII – a 1% sales tax used for overlay projects.



Hall County’s government worked alongside global manufacturer Trane Technologies over an 18-month period to complete the project. Upgrades to the 131,000-square-foot facility, according to Crowe, included a heating and cooling plant conversion to boost efficiency, an air distribution reconfiguration for “improved comfort and indoor air quality throughout the building,” and an advanced building automation controls platform, which replaced the building’s obsolete equipment.

Crowe said the county also upgraded the building’s “decades-old” interior fluorescent lighting system to “high-efficiency LED fixtures,” adjusted light levels to improve the overall aesthetics, and added motion-activated lighting sensors, light dimmers and daylight sensors that conserve energy.

“This was a significant, much-needed renovation project that will serve our county well for many years to come,” said Hall County Assistant County Administrator Katie Crumley. “Working with Trane, we now have a Government Center facility that operates more efficiently and sustainably while creating a more comfortable, welcoming and productive environment for employees and citizens alike.”

The upgrades will bring an annual reduction of 35% in energy usage, equaling nearly 675 metric tons of reduced carbon emissions, according to county officials, who said that’s an estimated “1.6 million miles driven by an average passenger vehicle or more than 130 homes’ electricity use each year.”

“On behalf of the entire Trane project team, it has been a privilege to work with Hall County on this innovative project,” said Thomas Brown, account manager of Trane’s Comprehensive Solutions. “Together, we have implemented a highly efficient building solution that creates a more comfortable indoor environment for employees and visitors; reduces the county’s energy consumption and operational costs, and, importantly, yields a positive impact for the community for decades to come.”