Hall County commissioners ask people to stay home, practice social distancing

The Hall County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Thursday encouraging people to stay at home and practice social distancing in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.



The board has consulted with the Northeast Georgia Health System about the coronavirus, and commissioners asked people Thursday to do their part to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We’re encouraging people to take this seriously,” Chairman Richard Higgins said. “As a community, we want to get through this because we’ve seen what has happened in other areas.”

The resolution does not include a mandatory quarantine or curfew or restrictions on businesses.

Commissioner Billy Powell encouraged people to find ways to support local businesses, which are seeing losses as the virus spreads.

“We all have food and medicine requirements, so I would encourage people to utilize their local restaurants, order drive-thru, go to takeout windows,” Powell said. “We’re all in this together, so let’s do what part we can to help local businesses while staying safe at the same time.”

Commissioner Shelly Echols, noting Gov. Brian Kemp’s closure of schools through March 31, said families should practice social distancing, even though it can be difficult.

“That doesn’t mean go home and everybody get together at somebody’s house. That means everybody go to their houses and keep distance from each other,” Echols said. “As trying as that can be. … we need to encourage our young people to stay home and keep them home and don’t have those big social gatherings.”

The county has closed several facilities, including community centers and libraries. County Administrator Jock Connell said Thursday that officials are looking at further closures. Details are expected Friday.