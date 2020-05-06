By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia lieutenant governor plans pay cut due to bad budget
Geoff Duncan, pictured on Tuesday, April 24, is a businessman with venture capitalism experience who spent a brief stint representing Cumming in the Georgia General Assembly. In his run for lieutenant governor, Duncan is downplaying his time in the Georgia House in favor of his time in the private sector.

ATLANTA  — Georgia's lieutenant governor says he's giving up some of his pay in light of impending state budget cuts.

Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Wednesday that he would voluntarily forgo 14% of his $91,609 salary in the budget year beginning July 1. Duncan would give up $12,825 leaving him with a salary of $78,784.

That 14% is the current level of projected reductions that agencies are being asked to prepare as lawmakers try to patch together a spending plan for the upcoming budget year. That would be an almost $4 billion decline in what had been projected to be $28 billion in state revenue, outfall from the COVID-19 crisis that has stalled economic activity.

"As we work through the budget process ahead of us it will be necessary for everyone to make sacrifices, and I will do my part and take a cut as well," Duncan said in a statement

A former minor-league baseball player, Duncan has worked in marketing and has consulted with health and construction companies.

