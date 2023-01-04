Experts offer insight into why Clyde, others are against McCarthy as House speaker

Republicans in the U.S. House on Wednesday failed to muster a majority behind someone to lead their party as Speaker in five rounds of voting, with Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Republican from Athens, among 20 defectors to break away from the conservative establishment and vote against Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.



Clyde is the sole Georgia Republican to oppose McCarthy’s nomination as Speaker, and the U.S. House of Representatives cannot resume legislative business this year until a member is elected to serve as Speaker.

The 20 Republicans in opposition to McCarthy’s speakership have instead voted for alternatives known to be more conservative than McCarthy, including Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. – the head of the conservative group Freedom Caucus and leading challenger to McCarthy’s nomination in November’s Republican Caucus – as well as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.. House Democrats continue to nominate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for Speaker.

Political experts from universities in the region weighed in on the speakership dispute, stating they believe there is an endgame to the seemingly futile exercise by Clyde and others on Capitol Hill.

“It appears what (Republicans) want to do is have someone other than Kevin McCarthy … they’re looking for a more conservative Republican (and) questioned McCarthy’s commitment to their conservative principles,” said Charles Bullock, professor of political science at the University of Georgia. “My guess is that also gives some hope to Andrew Clyde and the others that if they remain firm and continue to vote against McCarthy, at some point he’ll get the message and will step aside and allow conservatives to get someone more to their liking.”

Glen Smith, professor of political science at the University of North Georgia, expressed similar sentiment, noting existing divisions between moderates in the GOP and those on the far right.

“I think (some Republicans) feel like they’ve been burned by what they call the establishment – or RINOS (Republicans in name only) – in the past,” Smith said. “That they feel like they’re too willing to compromise, to not force the hand of Democrats, and they’re afraid that right now their only legislative option is to hold out on things like the debt ceiling … they’re afraid McCarthy’s going to roll over and give the Senate and Chuck Schumer whatever he wants. I think that’s their concern, because they’ve seen it happen in the past, and they fear he’s too establishment for them.”

Bullock called the current division within the GOP reminiscent of U.S. politics more than a decade ago, when a group of Tea Party Republicans sought to thwart mainstream Republican legislation under former speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan.

“This goes back almost a decade to when John Boehner stepped down as speaker, and McCarthy at that point also was the No. 2 (choice) … even then, the more conservative members of the Republican caucus had suspicions about his commitment to conservative principles, and at that point he did not offer to run for Speaker,” Bullock said. “If the opponents don’t give in, then McCarthy will step aside, and I would guess there would be negotiations (for other nominees) like Steve Scalise … which he’d be acceptable to the opponents of McCarthy.

“At some point, especially if the opponents begin to pick up some ground. And if McCarthy’s support begins to erode, some set of senior members of the Republican Party in the House are going to go to McCarthy, I suspect, and say, ‘Kevin … we think you’d be a great Speaker, but this isn’t going to happen.”

Smith went on to say there’s a possible endgame for McCarthy and his supporters, though, stating his belief that the only chance for McCarthy to secure a spot as Speaker is to convince enough Democrats not to cast a vote, avoiding the possibility of a far-right Republicans like Jordan, Biggs or Donalds leading the House.

“I think this is what McCarthy might be trying to get is to say, ‘OK, if I push this long enough, then I might get a few Democrats to just not be there,’” Smith said. “They don’t have to vote for McCarthy, but if they vote present or they’re just not there…then that lowers the bar he has to get.”

“Whoever ends up being the Speaker is going to have a very hard time, unless it’s somebody who can reasonably get a large number of Democrats to vote with them on a lot of bills,” he said. “You have the hard-right – who staked out this position that’s kind of untenable … a scorched earth policy,” he said. “... they stake out and they say, ‘OK, we want this and it’s the only thing we’ll take, or else we’ll burn the whole thing down and just not have a House of Representatives,’ and that’s untenable, obviously, and they know that. What’s probably going to happen is they’re going to get some small concession … something to save face, because both sides know this can’t last.”