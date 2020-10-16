Concerned about your absentee ballot? Here’s what Hall’s election director says about the process

Long part of the voting process in America, absentee and mail-in voting is coming under serious scrutiny this election year.



The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted for voters that they have several options in casting ballots. They can mail in an absentee ballot, vote early at a designated polling location or vote in person at their precinct on Election Day, Nov. 3.

The options, particularly mailing in ballots, have raised concerns nationally about voter fraud and whether some races – particularly the presidential one – can be decided in a timely manner.

“Voter fraud is very, very rare,” said Nathan Price, political science assistant professor at the University of North Georgia. “We know this from studying it in political science. I think people imagine that it is much more common than it is. The thing I would assure people is that there are safeguards built into the process – you have to be registered, they have to verify your identity.”

Lori Wurtz, Hall County’s election director, said absentee ballots undergo a lot of research from the start, when voters request a ballot through an application.