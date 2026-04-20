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Dumpling Master brings made-from-scratch dumplings, soups and teas to Gainesville
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Life reporter Adriana Cascio tasted pork soup dumplings, chicken noodle soup and pineapple passionfruit jasmine green tea at Dumpling Master in Gainesville Monday, April 20, 2026. The up-and-coming Chinese chain restaurant has become popular for their made-in-house dumplings, hot soups and fresh teas. -photo by Adriana Cascio
Dumpling Master, known for made-in-house dumplings, hot soups and fresh teas, opened Monday in Gainesville.