Dumpling Master brings made-from-scratch dumplings, soups and teas to Gainesville Life reporter Adriana Cascio tasted pork soup dumplings, chicken noodle soup and pineapple passionfruit jasmine green tea at Dumpling Master in Gainesville Monday, April 20, 2026. The up-and-coming Chinese chain restaurant has become popular for their made-in-house dumplings, hot soups and fresh teas. -photo by Adriana Cascio Dumpling Master, known for made-in-house dumplings, hot soups and fresh teas, opened Monday in Gainesville.