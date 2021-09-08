When Gainesville Schools expects these projects to be completed

Gainesville Schools offered a facilities update at its board meeting Tuesday night, Sept. 7, with Chief Operating Officer Adrian Niles saying several projects were on pace to be finished by November.
Niles said he expects the district to complete the kitchen, cafeteria and media center at Gainesville High School by mid-November at a cost of about $9 million.
The high school’s Student Activities Center — a three-story building that will be used primarily for hosting extracurriculars — should also be finished by mid-November and will cost about $20 million.
The new Gainesville Middle School West campus on McEver Road is about 50% done and will likely be ready by August 2022. The 184,000-square-foot building will cost about $39 million.
The school board unanimously approved the construction of a new pavilion practice field at Gainesville High School, with an estimated total cost of $6.59 million. The pavilion will provide space for recreational activities and sports practice. Carroll Daniel will oversee the construction, and FieldTurf USA will handle the turf.
The district also approved a slightly modified logo, which spokeswoman Joy Griffin described as an “updated classic.” Athletics teams will get their own red elephant, which has a tough stance and a mean scowl.
A couple of schools will also get a name change and a curriculum change. New Holland Knowledge Academy will become New Holland Leadership Academy. And Mundy Mill Learning Academy will soon be Mundy Mill Arts Academy. These schools will also undergo curriculum changes to reflect their charter-school status, Griffin said.
Superintendent Jeremy Williams said Tuesday he is “very pleased” with the Milestones scores for his district and said the learning loss was much lower compared to other districts across the state. All grade levels were well above the 95% threshold for the number of students who actually took the test after requirements were waived by the state board of education last year.
“Bottom line is we did not lose as much as others,” Williams said.