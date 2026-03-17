Warnock secures $1M federal grant for Hall schools’ Meat Science Center. Here are the details Visitors to the Hall County School District's Meat Science Center get a tour of the facility Monday, March 24, 2025, at the district's Agribusiness Center. The Center's purpose is to serve as a training ground for students who wish to pursue a career in the meat industry. - photo by Scott Rogers The Hall County School District received a $1 million federal grant for its Meat Science Center, according to a press release.