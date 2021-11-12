United Way training offers lessons on how unconscious biases can affect teaching

The three-hour workshop attracted dozens of educators, including many from Gainesville City Schools, who broke into groups and examined case studies with the goal of understanding that everyone has unconscious biases, be they related to race, class, gender or culture.

The response to the death of George Floyd in the summer of 2020 was the catalyst for the workshop, said Phillippa Lewis Moss, United Way board chair. “We were inundated with inquiries from people who said, ‘What can we do to be better?,’” she said.

Unconscious bias training can be a thorny subject, especially as it relates to race, but organizers believe it’s important to have these conversations, as difficult as they may be.

“The reason that race is so important is because it is such a fundamental crack in our development as a nation,” Moss said. “It’s one of those cracks that continues to widen because we fail to pay attention to it and to address how it still impacts us today.”

“It is an opportunity for people to simply become self-aware of the racial waters in which we swim and how that causes us to act and interact with others,” she said. “You cannot change what you're unaware of.”

Some research suggests that unconscious bias training is ineffective or inconclusive. Dyer said she is familiar with some of the critical research, but contends that it often depends on how open-minded a person is when they undergo the training. “If people aren't motivated to learn more,” she said, “then it is not going to be meaningful to them.”

The workshop was not mandatory, however, and the turnout suggests that many people are interested in the training, organizers said.

Unconscious or implicit biases manifest in several ways, Dyer said. A teacher may have what she called a “deficit belief” about students of color or those who don’t speak English well, assuming that these students may not be cut out for Advanced Placement courses or certain afterschool programs.

The Gainesville and Hall County school systems have high rates of poverty and large numbers of minority students.

Gainesville City Schools has worked to improve the outcomes of its disadvantaged students, increasing the number of minorities enrolled in AP courses, partnering with local universities to train its teachers in English-language learning, and most recently, securing a $1.4 million grant through the University of North Georgia to send more first-generation students to college over the next five years.

Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams, who attended a pilot workshop in September, said the unconscious bias training is another piece of that puzzle, part of a “multi-pronged approach” aimed at creating equitable outcomes for all students.

“The training was really good,” he said. “We just want to be sure that as educators and as our students come to us, we recognize that whatever they bring to the table individually, we want to lift everybody up.”

Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said he was not aware of the workshop but would have declined an invitation, specifying in an email that he has “little appetite” for unconscious bias training.

The district, however, has used other means to uplift its more disadvantaged students. Following the protests that erupted over the killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020, for example, the district took a number of steps to address social injustice, which saw Schofield open a dialogue with a diverse group of high school students, as well as hold a town hall conversation with Steve Mickens, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier. The district also sought to “update some of our elementary libraries with books that more accurately reflect the kids we have in our schools,” Schofield said at the time. A few years prior, the district entered into an exchange agreement with a school district in Mexico in an attempt to hire more teachers fluent in Spanish.

Schofield said he believes people are already aware of their biases.

“Spending scarce and valuable time and resources on unproductive activities will not lead to behavioral change, and they have the potential to take an already polarized culture and make it even worse,” he said. “I will continue to lead in a way that emphasizes and expects a culture that is fair and inclusive. Additionally, I will continue to hire leaders whose history and moral values promote and model this type of environment.”