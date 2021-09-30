TikTok challenges urge criminal behavior. Schools warn against bathroom vandalism, ‘fanny slap’

A number of Hall County students have been charged with crimes, and the cost of the damages ranges from $10,000 to $20,000, said district spokesman Stan Lewis.

“Beginning the school year, the TikTok challenge was to vandalize restrooms at local schools, everything from spray paint, to stealing toilets, to wrecking plumbing in the bathrooms,” Schofield said. “And, unfortunately, what that's resulted in is a number of students that thought they were doing something funny now have criminal records.”

He said the district’s plumbing crew “has not even had an opportunity to get around and keep bathrooms and plumbing functioning because they've been dealing with bathroom challenges.”

The plumbing issues at Flowery Branch Elementary yesterday were unrelated to the challenge, Lewis said. They were caused by a water main issue, he said, and have been “completely resolved.”

Students in Gainesville City Schools have also taken up the challenge. None of the acts have risen to the level of criminality, Superintendent Jeremy Williams said. But students have received both in- and out-of-school suspensions. There have been fewer than 15 incidents, he said, and most of them have been relatively minor, though at least one student tore down a bathroom stall door.

Williams said that students who have been caught are serving as a deterrent. “It's been really quiet for us the last two weeks,” he said. “Once two or three kids are caught, it makes the others quiet down pretty quickly.”

The TikTok challenges aren’t confined to the restroom. A list of monthly challenges running through May is circulating online, and a new challenge beginning in October — the “TikTok fanny slap,” as Schofield put it — could land students will sexual assault charges.

“It's my understanding that now there's a new TikTok challenge out there that the kids are talking about that has something to do with — and I'll use the rated-G language — slapping a teacher on the fanny,” he said. “Let me be the first to say, No. 1, I don't find that funny. I find that as a sexual assault.”

“I will just tell you as your superintendent, there is zero humor in that,” he said. “We will be forced to prosecute to the full extent of the law.”

Williams echoed that sentiment.

“That’s sexual assault,” he said. “That's part of our responsibility, is teaching the kids that actions have consequences, and sometimes in school the consequences may be light, but once it rises to a level where it becomes criminal, that's a different level of consequence.”

Schofield and Williams are communicating with parents, imploring them to speak with their children and steer them toward the straight and narrow.

“Parents, guardians, I just ask for your support, please talk to your children,” Schofield said. “Our goal is to support you in raising these incredible boys and girls until they're ready to take advantage of the bounty that our country has to offer.”



