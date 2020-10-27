Students want homework in this new program at West Hall High School

Scott Reed doesn’t give homework, but his students in West Hall High School’s new manufacturing lab are craving it anyway.



“If they want to do something that bad, as a teacher, you got to reach out to them,” he said.

The student excitement surrounds the new $1 million lab, with its 3-D printers and other equipment that moves students from the drafting table to hands-on, real-world manufacturing experiences.

“Eighty percent of my kids want to get out here and put their hands on something,” Reed said during a tour of the lab Monday, Oct. 26. “They just want to work. They’ll draw it, they’ll measure it and they’ll bust their tail to make sure they got it right.”

He said that instead of giving homework, he urges students: “Tell your parents what you're doing in my class ... talk to them and show them what you’re doing, get your family involved with it.”