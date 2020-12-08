Second Hall school will move to at-home learning amid COVID-19 absences

CW Davis Middle School is now the second school in Hall County to temporarily cancel in-person classes, after East Hall High School made the transition to at-home learning on Monday, Dec. 7.
The system made the announcement about the middle school Tuesday afternoon, as well as extended East Hall High’s at-home instruction, which was originally scheduled for three days. East Hall will now continue online learning for the remainder of the week.
Those taking in-person classes at CW Davis will move to “blended” learning for three days from Wednesday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 11, meaning they will be required to complete assignments from home with the intent of coming back to school at a later time.
By the end of Tuesday, Dec. 8, CW Davis had six absences among students and five among staff resulting from COVID-19 positive cases, the district reported. East Hall High dropped from 11 cases on Monday to 10 on Tuesday.
“We’re extending that because we’ve still got some pending test results with some of our students,” Stan Lewis, Hall’s director of community relations, said of East Hall’s closure Tuesday afternoon.
Lewis said the district has a panel of six personnel including staff from the department of transportation, food services, teaching and learning, communications and student services. This group meets regularly with principals to get feedback on the state of their schools.
Lewis said the district looks at two factors when determining when to shift from in-person to blended learning.
“No. 1, do we have enough adults in the building to continue with school?” he said. “And No. 2, is there any kind of evidence that we’ve got transmission occurring on campus?”
This week, Lewis said the system received a strong indication that transmission happened on site at East Hall High and CW Davis.
Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams told The Times Tuesday that the Gainesville City Schools district has experienced a high amount of COVID-19 positive cases, but has not made the decision to close a school at this point. He said the district still has enough staff coverage to teach.
The Gainesville district reported 35 new cases among staff and students during the week after Thanksgiving break.
“If any decisions are made to transition a school to remote learning, we hope to provide adequate notice to students, families and employees,” Williams said.