Second Hall school will move to at-home learning amid COVID-19 absences

CW Davis Middle School is now the second school in Hall County to temporarily cancel in-person classes, after East Hall High School made the transition to at-home learning on Monday, Dec. 7.

The system made the announcement about the middle school Tuesday afternoon, as well as extended East Hall High’s at-home instruction, which was originally scheduled for three days. East Hall will now continue online learning for the remainder of the week.

Those taking in-person classes at CW Davis will move to “blended” learning for three days from Wednesday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 11, meaning they will be required to complete assignments from home with the intent of coming back to school at a later time.