PHOTOS: Mundy Mill students, staff celebrate Gainesville's last day of 2021-22 school year

Mundy Mill Arts Academy car riders line the hallways May 20, 2022, waiting to leave for the summer.
Car riders leave Mundy Mill Arts Academy on the last day of school May 20, 2022.
Students say goodbye on the last day of school May 20, 2022, at Mundy Mill Arts Academy.
Car riders leave Mundy Mill Arts Academy on the last day of school May 20, 2022.
Students say goodbye on the last day of school May 20, 2022, at Mundy Mill Arts Academy.
Students and staff say goodbye on the last day of school May 20, 2022, at Mundy Mill Arts Academy.
Students and staff say goodbye on the last day of school May 20, 2022, at Mundy Mill Arts Academy.
Mundy Mill Arts Academy staff wave to children leaving on the buses May 20, 2022, the last day of the school year for Gainesville City Schools.
Students say goodbye on the last day of school May 20, 2022, at Mundy Mill Arts Academy.
Students say goodbye on the last day of school May 20, 2022, at Mundy Mill Arts Academy.
Car riders leave Mundy Mill Arts Academy on the last day of the school year, May 20, 2022.
Students say goodbye on the last day of school May 20, 2022, at Mundy Mill Arts Academy.
Mundy Mill Arts Academy Principal Crystal Brown says goodbye as students leave with their families on the last day of school May 20, 2022.