No class in Gainesville on Friday, online class in Hall

Updated at 5:28 p.m., Oct. 29: Gainesville City schools will be closed to students on Friday, Oct. 30, and Hall County students will continue with remote class, due to ongoing power outages and storm damage caused by Hurricane Zeta, according to the two school systems.

Gainesville's district will not hold remote classes, although teachers may be contacting parents if students are behind on assignments, according to district spokeswoman Lynn Jones.

Though Hall County Schools will be holding class remotely on Friday, district spokesman Stan Lewis said the school system would be lenient toward those unable to log in for virtual classes.

“We are aware that a portion of teachers and students cannot access the internet,” he wrote via email “Allowances will be made for those instances.”

Lewis said 12-month employees should report to their immediate supervisors to make working arrangements.

The Times has compiled and is updating a list of school and facility closures.

Check back for updates.