A Hall County teacher won this regional award for advancing work-based learning

Rhonda Samples has been named the 2022 Pioneer in Education for Hall County Schools.
The annual award is given by the Regional Educational Service Agency, which serves 16 regions throughout the state. Hall County Schools is located in the “Pioneer” region.
Pioneer RESA presents the award annually to those who make a positive impact on students and education, district spokesman Stan Lewis said in a news release last week.
Samples, along with the other 2022 recipients, was honored Friday, Dec. 9, at the CeNita Venue in Cleveland Georgia.
Samples has taught in Hall County for 40 years and she is recognized throughout the state for her achievements in work-based learning.
In May, she won the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s Community Service Award.
She began her career in Hall County Schools as an education and marketing teacher, and now serves as the district’s executive director of career, technical, and agricultural education. She also serves as the president of Lanier College and Career Academy, the epicenter of Hall County Schools’ work-based learning initiatives.
“Rhonda Samples has spent her entire career in public education empowering students and helping them understand the connections between learning and meaningful employment,” said Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield. “Her influence has helped to put structures and systems in place that have provided a pathway of success to thousands of students here in Hall County and state-wide.”
“She is, without a doubt, a trail blazer — a true pioneer,” said Kevin Bales, deputy superintendent for teaching and learning.