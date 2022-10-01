Gainesville school board to discuss 'final piece' of high school renovation

The Gainesville City school board will hear an update Monday on the “final piece” of the renovations at Gainesville High School campus.



In March, the board approved $24 million in bond funding for a three-story, 108,000-square-foot academic building, which is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.

“It's the final piece,” said Gainesville High Principal Jamie Green. “It allows us to come out of the modular buildings. It allows us to move out of the Ninth Grade Center. It allows us to bring our campus to one level, and to connect it.”

“This will complete all of our bond projects,” Superintendent Jeremy Williams said in March.

The new building will help condense and connect the high school’s sprawling college-like campus, where students may attend classes in seven different buildings throughout the school day.

Students will be able “to move through the building without having to do what they've done for years — hike across from one modular to the next modular,” Green said

Students will no longer attend classes in the Ninth Grade Center — which used to be Gainesville Middle School — though no decisions have been made yet on what will become of the center, according to district spokeswoman Joy Griffin.

The academic building will have 47 classrooms, labs for science, marketing, business and video production and two art rooms.

The new academic building is the latest in a series of renovations at Gainesville High, which include an $11 million kitchen, cafeteria and media center, and a $20 million Student Activities Center.