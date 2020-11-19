Exams may not count toward high school students' grades this year

ATLANTA — State standardized tests won't count toward public high school students' grades in Georgia this year, after members of the state Board of Education reversed themselves and agreed Thursday with state Superintendent Richard Woods.



The board voted 10-3 Thursday, Nov. 19, to make end-of-course exams in algebra, American literature and composition, biology and U.S. history count for 0.01% of a student's overall course grades. That's down from the normal 20% and the 10% that board members had proposed last month. Districts still can choose to count tests at a higher value.

Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said the school distinct will “meet with high school principals and the teaching and learning department in the days ahead to determine what course of action is best for Hall County students.”

Gainesville City Schools officials did not immediately return requests for comment Thursday, Nov. 19.

Woods argued that because some districts started late and some students have received only online instruction, it would be unfair to students to possibly decrease their grades with a state test. Because Georgia awards HOPE Scholarships to college based on high school grades, some students who see grades go down could lose scholarship money.

"The fact is we are in a pandemic, and districts are struggling to provide regular instruction," Woods told board members Thursday. "Our tests and accountability tools are designed to measure a traditional instructional environment. Needless to say, this is not a traditional instruction environment."