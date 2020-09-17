Where was that Amazon package before it got to your door? Probably in this new Buford facility

Amazon delivery truck drivers, honking as they entered the Amazon delivery station in South Hall, alerted workers of their arrival and that busy moments lie ahead.

Inside the in Buford center at Lanier Logistics Center, 5000 Lanier Islands Parkway, workers and drivers briskly pushed Amazon packages into vans, which then filed out of the building, on their way to area neighborhoods and businesses.

The process is what the online retail giant calls its “last mile” in getting packages delivered.

“Associates work in symphony with our back-end technology to sort packages by delivery route to maximize delivery efficiency,” Amazon spokeswoman Ashley Lansdale said.

Amazon, which gave The Times an inside look at the operation on Wednesday, Sept. 16, opened earlier this summer as part of the company’s expansion in metro Atlanta in 2020. Mainly, the company was looking to speed up delivery of packages to homes and businesses.